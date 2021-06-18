Teen girl drowns in apartment pool: Charlotte police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg police say a teen drowned this week at an apartment complex's pool.
According to CMPD, the call came in around 3:42 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16. Officers were summoned to assist Medic at a complex along Barrington Drive near The Plaza. The 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital for treatment, but officers say she was recently pronounced dead from injuries she sustained.
The drowning is being investigated as a public accident according to a CMPD statement sent to WCNC Charlotte.