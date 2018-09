DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. -- Police say a teen drowned in Davie County Saturday night.

The Cooleemee Police Department responded to a missing person's call near Cooleemee Falls. Local deputies began searching the bank where the 17-year-old male was last seen.

Authorities eventually recovered the teen's body about 200 yards from where he was last seen. Officials have not released the teen's identity.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest updates on this developing story.

