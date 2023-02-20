Teen falls 50-60 feet at South Mountains State Park

According to North Carolina State Parks, the teen was visiting the park with a large group.

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. — An 18-year-old is recovering in the hospital after falling more than 50 feet at South Mountains State Park.

According to North Carolina State Parks, the teen was visiting the park with a large group. Officials said some of them crossed the barricades at the top of the falls and tried to cross the river above the falls. The teen slipped and was washed over.

State park officials said the teen was airlifted to a nearby trauma center in critical but stable condition.

The park remained open, although the viewing platform was closed during the rescue.

