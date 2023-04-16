Teen gets stuck in claw machine at Carowinds attempting to steal, officials say

The 13-year-old was given first aid and returned safely to his guardian.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds officials say a 13-year-old boy got stuck in a claw machine on Sunday.

The teen was attempting to steal from a claw machine located in Thrill Zone at Carowinds on Sunday before 2 p.m.

The boy climbed into the machine and was unable to exit, prompting a response from Carowinds' medical response team.

The child exited the machine shortly after and was given first aid before being returned to his guardian.

“The safety and security of our guests and associates is Carowinds’ top priority,” said a Carowinds spokesperson.

It's unclear if the teen faced any further action from Carowinds officials.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts