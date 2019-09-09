LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The search for a missing teenager in Lincoln County was underway on Monday.

Selena Rodriguez, 16, was last seen at 1333 Rustic Trail around 10 p.m. last Thursday. Investigators believed she left with someone in a car but no vehicle description was available.

Rodriguez is about 5' 3" and weighs around 220 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Rodriguez was last seen wearing light-colored blue jeans, a multi-colored shirt, and a black jacket. Detectives believed she may have gone to Spartanburg, S.C.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez should contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

WCNC has a new app. Click here to download it

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

7-Eleven manager shot during attempted robbery; returns fire and injures suspect, CMPD says

Hickory man claims he spotted three Bigfoots

Parents located of boy found wandering near Myrtle Beach