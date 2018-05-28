CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities are investigating after a teenager was killed in a crash on I-77 in southwest Charlotte Monday afternoon.

According to Medic, emergency crews responded to a crash near Westinghouse Boulevard. Justice Freeman, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. Freeman's father, Richard Deon Freeman, was severely injured in the crash. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main for treatment of his injuries.

State troopers determined that Freeman was driving a 2004 Mazda on I-77 south when he ran off the left shoulder and lost control of the vehicle. When he corrected, troopers said Freeman again lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail in the median before crashing into a speed limit sign and another guardrail.

A North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) spokesperson confirmed the two guardrails hit did have X-Lite guardrail end terminals attached, but from what the department saw at the scene, the point of impact with this crash was not near these end treatments.

The Lindsay Corporation, which makes the X-Lite end terminals, is at the center of several lawsuits alleging death and injury in crashes related to its product.

Stephen Eimers, whose 17-year-old daughter Hannah Eimers died in Nov. 2016 when her car struck an X-Lite terminal in Tennessee, has been fighting to get them removed from the roadways ever since.

"Hannah's life mattered,” Eimers said. “This young boy yesterday, his life mattered, and the next person who is killed by this device, their life matters."

The Tennessee Department of Transportation decided to remove X-Lite terminals in the state following Hannah’s death.

NBC Charlotte obtained a letter from the Tennessee House Majority Whip Rep. Timothy Hill to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper dated April 25.

Rep. Hill wrote in part, "In a very rare occasion would I urge a neighboring State to follow suit, but lives have been lost and the greater potential of loss of life exists while this apparent faulty technology is in place."

"I think the governor needs to step up and say this is unacceptable,” Eimers said.

According to NCDOT, there are 4,000 to 5,000 X-Lite end terminals installed on North Carolina roadways, but as of July 1, 2017, more than a year before an FHWA mandate takes effect, NCDOT is not installing X-Lites on new construction projects.

The two guardrails damaged in Monday’s crash on I-77 sustained enough damage to need repairs. An NCDOT spokesperson said the two X-Lite end terminals will be replaced with an end that is manufactured under the new Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware standards.

NBC Charlotte reached out to the Lindsay Corporation for comment but the company did not respond.

