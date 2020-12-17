x
Authorities searching for missing Lincoln County teen

13-year-old Ambreal Watson disappeared from her foster home in Lincolnton this week.
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Authorities in Lincoln County are looking for a missing teen who disappeared from her foster home Tuesday night. 

Deputies were sent to the foster home in Lincolnton on Wednesday morning after the girl's guardian noticed she was not in her room.  

The family said 13-year-old Ambreal Renay Watson was in her bedroom at 11 p.m. the night before when the family went to bed. 

Watson is five feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds.  She has brown hair and brown eyes.  

Watson's foster family told authorities the girl's neon green bicycle is also missing from the house. 

Anyone with information on Watson's whereabouts are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050. 

