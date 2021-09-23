Charlotte teen charged with killing man found shot inside car

The victim was found along Waterford Ridge Drive on Feb. 19, 2021. More than seven months later, a suspect is arrested.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than seven months after a man was found shot and killed inside a car in Charlotte, police say they've arrested a suspect.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Thursday, Sept. 23 that 19-year-old Wajid Khan was charged with the Feb. 19, 2021 murder of 25-year-old Abdulkhaleq Juhaish. Juhaish was found dead of a gunshot wound inside a car along Waterford Ridge Drive just before 8 p.m. that evening.

Khan is now charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was taken into custody without incident.

Jail records show Khan was previously arrested for robber with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon on April 14, 2021. He was released just more than two weeks later.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to talk with a detective directly, or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers online or by calling 704-334-1600.

