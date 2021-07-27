Teen accused of killing 44-year-old Lancaster County woman: Deputies

The 14-year-old was charged with murder and is now being held in Columbia.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 14-year-old male is facing a murder charge after a woman was found shot to death in Lancaster County early Monday evening.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home along Quiet Acres Road north of Lancaster just after 6:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Deputies entered the home and found 44-year-old Veronica McIlwain on the floor and facing gunshot wounds. She was declared dead on the scene.

McIlwain's home and two cars were searched, and evidence was collected as deputies interviewed people they believed had knowledge of what happened. A 9 mm pistol was found in a trash can at a nearby convenience store, which deputies believed to be the gun used to kill McIlwain.

The 14-year-old suspect, who wasn't at the scene at the time when deputies arrived, got to the house by car shortly after. He was detained and taken to the sheriff's office, and eventually, deputies said sufficient evidence had been gathered to positively conclude the teen shot McIlwain. He has since been taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center in Columbia.

“This is an ongoing investigation, but we believe we have an accurate account of the events that occurred on Quiet Acres Road last night,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We do not believe anybody else was involved. This is a tragedy for the family and friends of Ms. McIlwain, and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

The teen, who remains unnamed as he is underage, is charged with murder, possessing a firearm during a violent crime, and possessing a pistol under age 18.