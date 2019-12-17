MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A teenage driver says she was sideswiped by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 77 in Mooresville, but the truck driver involved never stuck around to help.

The crash happened Saturday around noon on I-77 Southbound between exits 35 and 33. Allison Friedrich, 18, said she was traveling in the far right lane when an 18-wheeler truck in the left lane began merging in her direction.

“The backend of his trailer just sideswiped the car,” Allison Friedrich said.

From the impact of the crash her side mirror was ripped off, the front bumper was torn apart, and the driver's side of her car was badly scratched and dented. Moments after the crash happened, Friedrich said the truck just kept going.

“The first moment it was so scary it wasn’t even a thought to chase after him,” she said.

That’s when she decided to drive to the nearest exit to call the police. Thankfully, she and her passenger were not hurt.

But Allison Friedrich’s mother Donna Friedrich said this is a scary reminder of just how important it is to always stay aware and be cautious -- especially around large tractor-trailers.

“You can be the best driver out there, but it’s everybody else you have to watch out for," Donna Friedrich said.

Anyone with information about this hit and run crash is asked to call North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

