Tega Cay cancels 4th of July parade, will still host fireworks show

TEGA CAY, S.C. — Tega Cay city leaders have decided to cancel this year's July 4th Parade. It comes one day after WCNC reported on Tega Cay's plans for the parade.

“We could have 200 people or we could have 2,000,” Parks and Recreation Manager Joey Blethen previously said. “There’s not a win in this situation no matter what you’re gonna make decisions that are gonna upset people.”

Wednesday, Tega Cay City Council announced the cancelation of the parade after coordinating with the York County Office of Emergency Management and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC).

“Based on this most recent information received from the state and SCDHEC, City Council and I have made the decision to forgo this year’s July 4th Parade," Mayor David O’Neal said. “While we are disappointed to not be able to hold it this year, we feel it’s in the best interest of our residents.”

While the parade has been canceled, the city is still planning to celebrate July 4th with fireworks. The originally planned Firework Celebration will be held Saturday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

The city previously came up with plans to restrict traffic and parking to try to limit the number of people on the peninsula.

Blethen is encouraging people to enjoy the show from their homes, their cars, or from parking lots in the area if they don’t feel safe gathering in a large group.

Additional plans are expected to be released in the coming days.