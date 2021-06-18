'They’re using pool toys and not using equipment that’s built for the river' | Tega Cay Fire Department urges safety when tubing

The department is adding water rescue equipment to its fleet after responding to 27 water rescue calls last summer.

TEGA CAY, S.C. — Tega Cay Fire Department is gearing up for the summer season with new water rescue equipment and offering tips for people choosing to enjoy the local waterways.

It comes as officials in Rockingham County, N.C. continue the search for two people who remain missing that were part of a tubing group of nine on the Dan River this week. Four of the nine people were rescued. Three others were found dead, according to authorities.

Tega Cay Fire Department responded to 27 water rescue calls last summer as people sought to get outside amid the pandemic.

This year, the department has added a new rescue boat and jet ski to its fleet to aid in these types of calls.

"This is going to help us do our job better because we can get to them faster,” said Dan Wilkins, a lieutenant with Tega Cay Fire Department. “You know, we've relied on other agencies before to come and help us, and now we can get to them faster and spend less time with them in the water."

The fire department is also increasing its water safety community awareness with a YouTube video sharing tips for people who decide to tube the river.

Some of the tips include wearing a life jacket, mapping out your route, letting someone know where you’re going and how long it will take, and having a plan in place in case of emergency.

"You need a cell phone or a whistle,” Wilkins said. “If you get trapped and off to the shore or a bank or something, whistle."

First responders also recommend never tying floats or tubes together. If one device pops or gets stuck, it will impact all the other devices.

Wilkins said people wanting to tube need to utilize a tube that is meant for the river.

“People come out to go tubing thinking it’s like they’re sitting in their pool, and they’re just going to have a nice floating time,” Wilkins said. “That’s part of the problem. They’re using pool toys and not using equipment that’s built for the river.”