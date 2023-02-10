Nine-year-old Tega Cay native, crowned 'Little Miss Earth USA'

Mia Angelia Ridley hopes to uphold her title to create “crown opportunities” and encourage their titleholders to become positive forces in their communities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tega Cay native, Mia Angelina Ridley, competed in the Miss Earth USA National Pageant and won the title of Little Miss Earth USA.

During the Miss Earth USA pageant, many contestants competed for the title, in events such as a “Still She Rose” scholarship gala, a floral theme welcome reception, a butterfly wear and runway show, and other competition areas of fun fashion and evening gown wear.

The nine-year-old Ridley not only won the title of Little Miss Earth USA, but also walked away with 'Overall Junior Division Photogenic', 'Cover Girl', and some Environmental awards.

Ridley will be representing the National Title for the next year, as she will be making appearances, contributing to community groups, fundraising initiatives, and work towards environmental preservation.

She also has the opportunity to promote and educate individuals on her platform of “Mia’s Magic” and other organizations like "Beauties for a Cause" to support environmental preservation while empowering women and young girls.

Ridley hopes to uphold her title to create “crown opportunities” and encourage their titleholders to become positive forces in their communities and across the United States.

