Ten people displaced after fire in southwest Charlotte, officials say

Roughly 30 firefighters were able to douse the flames within ten minutes, officials said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ten people are displaced following a house fire in southwest Charlotte Saturday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Sargeant Drive just after 10:30 a.m. and saw flames upon arrival.

The department said roughly 30 firefighters were able to douse the flames within ten minutes.

STRUCTURE FIRE: 3400 block of Sargent Drive. Fire showing upon arrival. Station 43 area. pic.twitter.com/i5qdlkmXOF — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 25, 2022

The Red Cross is assisting ten people who were displaced in the fire, firefighters said.

