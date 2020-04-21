CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tensions were running high between the guests and management of a Charlotte Suburban Extended Stay Monday morning as tenants claim they were told by the staff Sunday night they had 24 hours to get out.

One of the hotel’s managers told WCNC Charlotte there’s been a huge misunderstanding.

The tenants claim a staff member called and knocked on the door Sunday saying they had to be out by 6 p.m. Monday. The manager says if that happened, it was never supposed to.

He said they have no interest in evicting anyone in the building.

Nash Patel, a manager for the Suburban Extended Stay on Queen City Drive spent his morning Monday talking down frustrated hotel guests who thought they were about to be evicted

Patel says he isn’t sure how that messaging got out. He says the only changes that should’ve been announced was that the hotel is limiting staff services to reduce interaction.

“We reserve the right to reduce some of the services that expose our employees," he said. "We’ve had several guests that have come to us to say they’re quarantined, and we feel we don’t want to put our guests in harms way."

So what are your rights for extended stay evictions?

The Attorney General’s office released a statement saying they are working to protect those who are living in a hotel or motel during the pandemic.

Patel says they haven’t and don’t plan to force anyone off the property because of financial issues.

“We’ve already got people who don’t have the means to pay for their room, we’re working with them," Patel said.

Because people have lost their jobs, the Attorney General has asked landlords to work out payment plans with their tenants who can’t pay.

