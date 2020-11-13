Texas-based Buc-ee's gas station coming to South Carolina

The first Buc-ee's to open in South Carolina will break ground in Florence Nov. 19 and is set to open in 2022.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Buc-ee’s, a Texas based gas station, will break ground on a new travel center in Florence, South Carolina on Nov. 19.

This Buc-ee's will be the first location in South Carolina and is set to be completed by 2022.

The travel center will be located at 3390 North Williston Road on the northeast corner of Interstate 95 and North Williston Road. The location will occupy more than 53,200 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. The store will have snack, meal and drink options.

Buc- ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

This location in SC joins other locations in Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. Buc-ee’s currently operates 38 stores across Texas, where it was founded.

“Florence is the perfect place for the first Buc-ee’s travel center in South Carolina,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “A beautiful city that also happens to be located along the East Coast’s main interstate, Florence has become a destination itself. We are excited for travelers, visitors and locals alike to be able to depend on Buc-ee’s.”

The Buc-ee’s Travel Center will be the cornerstone of a 500-acre multi-use park and the anchor of an 80- acre retail/hospitality development adjacent to interchange 170 on I-95.

According to the release, Buc-ee’s corporate development team will work closely alongside state and local leadership. Buc-ee’s Florence will bring upwards of 200 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area.

Buc-ee’s Florence location is projected to open to the public in early 2022.