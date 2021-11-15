Everything is costing more these days | Which grocery store has the best prices for your Thanksgiving Day Feast?

Savings.com reveals the grocery store with the best prices on Thanksgiving Day staples

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Supply chain issues, labor shortages, shipping cost increases, you've heard it all before.

What's the bottom line?



Everything is costing more these days and your holiday feast is no exception. Savings.com compared pricing at a number of grocery stores and the data showed not all stores are created equal.

Senior Analyst at Savings.com, Corie Colliton said there's one store giving you the most bang for your buck this Thanksgiving.



“Walmart is going to have the best price in our analysis that’s what we found they’re offering the best price on Thanksgiving staples among the three major retailers that we compared in the state of North Carolina,” Colliton said.



The savings are significant according to the data from Savings.com. Colliton said there's a nearly $20 difference between Walmart and all other supermarkets.



Savings.com compared prices on these traditional Thanksgiving Day staples:

12-pound frozen turkey

Canned pumpkin (15 oz.)

Graham cracker pie crust (9 inches)

12 dinner rolls

Cranberry sauce (14 oz.)

Stuffing mix (6 oz. box)

4 sweet potatoes

9 russet potatoes

Cut green beans (14.5 oz.)

Brown gravy mix (.87 oz)

The conclusion?

Colliton said, “For example the average cost of a meal for eight people at Walmart the ingredients we include it was about $30 but at another store, you could see prices as high as $48.72.”



Colliton said prices are higher for shoppers in North Carolina.

“We found that in North Carolina in the city we analyzed the average price was around $42 and this was one of the highest in all of the 50 states and all of the cities that we analyzed,” Colliton said.

Why?

Colliton said, “This is just something that is happening due to COVID-19 due to supply chain issues and labor shortage issues especially in industries that would impact the cost of food such as meat processing all of those factors combined are going to add up this Thanksgiving and this holiday season.”



That's why Colliton said it's so important to do your research if you want to save money.



“You should always look at the flyers that get sent out. You can check on the Walmart app, the Instacart app when you’re shopping to compare prices you can also try to buy in larger quantities and freeze things ahead of time make food ahead of time. Things like that are ways to save money when it comes down to your Thanksgiving meal,” Colliton said.

