'It’s fantastic' | Charlotteans celebrate Thanksgiving with Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade Thursday

Underneath the loud music, colorful floats, and larger-than-life balloons hoisted into the air, people said it was a reminder that there's a lot to be thankful for.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade was held in Uptown Charlotte on Nov. 23. People celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday ahead of the traditional celebration Thursday.

For some, it's a time for family traditions. Like the Dungan family, the Thanksgiving Eve Parade has become a routine.

“We’ve been coming to the parade for about five or six years," John Dungan said. "They love it. Santa comes by, the marching band -- it’s fantastic.”

The parade has also been a backdrop for new memories made.

WCNC Charlotte was there when Dylan Thuleen asked Samantha Barth to marry him. She said yes.

“Oh it blew my mind, I didn’t know what was going on," Barth said.

