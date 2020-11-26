The need for food is greater than ever this Thanksgiving. Here's how Charlotte-area organizations are stepping up.

"So many people are out of work, so many experiencing death and experiencing unfortunate things. We just wanted to make sure they felt love on Thanksgiving Day."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The coronavirus pandemic has put many more people in need this holiday season. Feeding America projects more than 50 million American's are experiencing food insecurity this year, that's up from 35 million before the pandemic.

To help those in need, a number of different organizations have stepped up to offer food throughout Mecklenburg County.

The Charlotte Rescue Mission changed up its traditions this year. Instead of a sit-down meal, they served up meals in to-go boxes.

"We distributed over 5,000 food boxes, which represents 20,000 people today they are enjoying a Thanksgiving meal in their home through the generosity of Charlotte," Tony Marciano CEO Charlotte Rescue Mission said.

For many people right now, the need for food is greater than ever. Long lines were seen outside of New Outreach Christian Center.

This was the line to get a bag of groceries and a gift card at New Outreach Christian Center this morning. Many people told me they were grateful for the free food as the pandemic has made life difficult. Full story tonight at 5 and 6 @wcnc pic.twitter.com/p5S2FNoFIC — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) November 26, 2020

Many people benefited from the giveaway. Each of them got a bag of groceries and some got a gift card, expressing gratitude but being honest about how tough this year has been.

At Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Park, the meal started with a prayer.

The United Council for Change is also helping hungry families.

Larry Mims, part of the council, said the event they put on shows that the community can get through the pandemic working together and with a little bit of kindness.