CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A North Carolina middle school teacher is facing a suspension after a video of her pole dancing at home surfaced online.

Kandice Mason said she pole dances for exercise and is a part-time instructor.

“That’s how I stay in shape, that’s how I feel like I can express myself,” she said. “I don’t see it as negative.”

But the single mom of two, who has three degrees and a masters, said the Hoke County School District wasn’t too pleased with her side hustle.

The school district suspended the 6th-grade teacher after a video posted to her private Facebook page was leaked.

“I’ve worked so hard to make sure I can provide for my daughters, for myself and our livelihood, just to have it jeopardized for something I’m passionate about,” Mason said.

Mason was suspended and the backlash was swift.

“They can’t get the past the fact that it’s something that strippers to do in the strip clubs,” said Kelly Wood, owner of Pole Dance Charlotte: Fun and Fitness Dance Studio. “Maybe if teachers made more money, this wouldn’t be an issue.”

Wood is one of many fighting for Mason to keep her job.

“I have plenty of teachers who are part of my membership and they talk about this all the time they’re concerned of the public opinion,” Wood said. “It really is a shame because they have such a love for the sport and they can’t post it on their Facebook pages because of the backlash.”

Some say the bikini-like outfit Mason was wearing in the now-deleted video was inappropriate and understandable grounds for termination.

But those in the pole community said it’s just the uniform.

“It’s necessary you have to wear a two-piece outfit,” Wood said. “If someone practices yoga on the beach in a bikini are they going to be suspended from their job? I don’t think so.”

While Mason waits for a final decision from the district, she’s sticking by her passion.

“I’ve never felt ashamed of pole dancing,” she said.

The Hoke County School District would not comment other than to confirm that Mason has been suspended with pay pending their investigation.

