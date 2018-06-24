A seatbelt played an important role in a recent collision in Cle Elum, Washington. But not because the driver was wearing it.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore posted a photo of the driver's arm with the clear markings of an unworn seatbelt, pointing out it's "not a tattoo."
Moore says the driver was cited $136 for failing to wear a seatbelt, along with another $187 fine for making an unsafe U-turn into traffic.
The trooper says the driver was lucky to only receive minor injuries in the collision on Bullfrog Road at I-90 in Cle Elum. He shared the photo with this reminder: "Buckle up - it could save your life!"
© 2018 KING