A seatbelt played an important role in a recent collision in Cle Elum, Washington. But not because the driver was wearing it.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore posted a photo of the driver's arm with the clear markings of an unworn seatbelt, pointing out it's "not a tattoo."

Moore says the driver was cited $136 for failing to wear a seatbelt, along with another $187 fine for making an unsafe U-turn into traffic.

The trooper says the driver was lucky to only receive minor injuries in the collision on Bullfrog Road at I-90 in Cle Elum. He shared the photo with this reminder: "Buckle up - it could save your life!"

