iHop, now re-branded as iHob, has just announced that the 'b' in their name stands for burgers and the internet is... confused.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Founded by Al and Jerry Lapin in 1958, the International House of Pancakes abbreviated its name to IHOP in 1973.

Here are some of the best tweets from Twitter Monday morning:

Like if you never ordered a burger from IHOP — BigNick (@BigNickBizov) June 11, 2018

This is a joke, right? — Jennifer Cannon (@JenCMeyer13) June 11, 2018

Customer = we love IHOP’s pancakes

Customer = we love IHOPS breakfasts

Customer = IHOP > Denny’s breakfast@IHOb = y’all like breakfast and pancakes? We got an idea for you! Let’s rebrand towards burgers pic.twitter.com/ErLOAgUe5Y — Danny Rosengard (@DannyRosengard) June 11, 2018

do yall LOOK like a burger joint?? — 🌈 samara the 떙 supremacist ♡ (@bisexualjmn) June 11, 2018

I just... don't understand. This isn't April 1st. — Fibromyalgia Shop (@fibroshop) June 11, 2018

The dumbest marketing move in the history of the world. “We don’t want to be associated with just one food”. New name associated with one specific food...🤦🏻‍♂️ — Chris Campolei (@ChrisCampolei) June 11, 2018

I'm suing — FearTheSword (@FearTheSword) June 11, 2018

