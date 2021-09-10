The Batch House's new home opens its doors

Less than a year after a storm brought a powerful flood, The Batch House is back.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than a year after flooding forced a beloved bakery to close its doors, patrons again lined up for sweet treats and coffee in a new location.

In November 2020, The Batch House along Bryant Street in Charlotte's Wesley Heights neighborhood was flooded by torrential rain. Cristina Rojas-Agurcia, the owner affectionately known as "The Batchmaker", opened the doors to the bakery's new location along Berryhill Road in the burgeoning Station West redevelopment on Saturday, Oct. 9.

In its previous location, The Batch House was adorned with vintage furniture and a clever nod to television series "The Golden Girls". Rojas-Agurcia told WCNC Charlotte she planned to recreate that same magic in the new store when it was opened.

The vintage touches were certainly on display in the new Station West store, as were the baked treats and a line out the door for it all. The community rallied to help Rojas-Agurcia in the wake of the flooding, including her own employees who shared requests for donations. That same community was back again, this time for a sweet occasion.