The Batch House's new home opens its doors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than a year after flooding forced a beloved bakery to close its doors, patrons again lined up for sweet treats and coffee in a new location.
In November 2020, The Batch House along Bryant Street in Charlotte's Wesley Heights neighborhood was flooded by torrential rain. Cristina Rojas-Agurcia, the owner affectionately known as "The Batchmaker", opened the doors to the bakery's new location along Berryhill Road in the burgeoning Station West redevelopment on Saturday, Oct. 9.
In its previous location, The Batch House was adorned with vintage furniture and a clever nod to television series "The Golden Girls". Rojas-Agurcia told WCNC Charlotte she planned to recreate that same magic in the new store when it was opened.
The vintage touches were certainly on display in the new Station West store, as were the baked treats and a line out the door for it all. The community rallied to help Rojas-Agurcia in the wake of the flooding, including her own employees who shared requests for donations. That same community was back again, this time for a sweet occasion.
"They're a family," said Stephen Price, a visitor from Georgia who traveled to Charlotte for the grand re-opening and spoke of Rojas-Agurcia's own journey. "I think they are the representation of the American dream. They came here as immigrants and they have this great life, and they have a genuine love for people and that's a great way to run a business."