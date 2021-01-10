Carolina Classic Fair wraps up first day with mask requirement

Fair organizers strongly encourage people who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons to stay home but said they will not kick out people who do not wear their masks.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — You can add another staple to the Carolina Classic Fair. Along with rides, games and food, masks are a must both indoors and outdoors.

COVID-19 protocols are in place at the fair that's returned in person for the first time in two years.

"We are definitely very thankful that the fair is happening," Crystal Ridge said. "We really missed it last year. These contests that we compete in it's like a family reunion for us to come back and see all the competitors."

People came searching for the thrill of rides, games and of course looking for something to eat.

Taurus Clark is thankful the fair is back in full swing, unlike last year's drive-through-only event.

"Last year was difficult. Of course, we missed the finances but it's more disappointing because we are local," Clark said.

He's a Winston-Salem resident working his twelfth fair. He said this event boosts his income going into the winter but he still feels pandemic supply problems in his wallet.

"Everything is in minimum supply. The price of everything is increased," Clark said.

He is still trying to keep his prices low for customers who are also making changes due to COVID.

"I would certainly much rather them and have the fair with masks than have no fair two years in a row," Ridge said.

Masks are required at this year's fair although some went without. Fair staff said they do not plan to throw out people without them on.

"If we see large groups of people just standing in line for a ride or waiting in line for food and don't actively have food in their hands or are eating it, we will tap them on the shoulder and say, 'hey can you mask up?'" Siobhan Olsen said.