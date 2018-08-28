CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The UNC Chapel Hill board of trustees met in a special meeting Tuesday, the closed door discussion lasted more than four hours with it's focus on figuring out what’s next for the controversial statue, Silent Sam.

11 people have been arrested related to protests since the statue's illegal removal from it's stoop on campus on Monday, August 20, the place Sam stood since 1913.

"We know that the monument has been divisive for a long time, but what happened on Monday was wrong,” said UNC Chapel Hill chancellor, Carol Folt.

The statue is being stored at a secret location by school officials as school leader leaders met to discuss what's next for Sam.

"It has also brought the eyes of the nation on us and that, of course, is adding urgency to our own determination to find a lawful and lasting path that will protect the public, protect the monument and allow us to return to what we are doing right now,” Folt said of the statue.

Despite Folt facing pressure from students and faculty to keep the statue off campus, North Carolina general statute 100-2.1 requires the statue be returned within 90 days of it's removal unless the historic commission says otherwise.

"We will make sure that the laws of our state are enforced,” said former State Senator, Thom Goolsby, a Wilmington member of the UNC Board of Governors.

The big takeaway from Tuesday’s closed session is that Chancellor Folt and the board of trustees have been directed to develop a "lawful & lasting" plan to preserve the statue, all while taking into account public safety.

This plan will be presented to the board, no later than November 15.

The clock is finally ticking on the fate of Silent Sam.

