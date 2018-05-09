A Cornelius mom has faced death threats and social media attacks all while fighting for her daughters rights.

Her daughter was born with more than a dozen pre-existing conditions including rare facial deformities.

That's why she's kept a close eye on a Texas courtroom where a lawsuit could change the affordable care act and allow insurance companies to deny coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

That's the story we set out to cover, a national fight about insurance, but when we sat down to interview this activist mom it was her son who stole the show.

His sister has the kind of facial deformities that quite frankly make people stop and stare, but this eight-year-old taught us all a powerful lesson in compassion and knowing what true beauty is.

There is a lot of joy in the Weaver house even dance parties despite what would seem to be a lot of pain.

“I always know possibility of losing my child always in back of my mind,” Natalie Weaver told us.

Sophia was born with deformities on her face hands and feet and also has Rett syndrome. She can't walk, talk, even eat on her own and this Monday she went through her 27th surgery.

“Its terrifying,” Weaver adds.

Sophia almost didn't survive her 26th surgery.

“Once she got through it she's smiling and happy again that makes me say 'okay mom, pull it together and appreciate every day.'”

It's a lesson Sophia's younger brother 8-year-old Alex helped teach her.

Alex said, “she always brings happiness in to my heart always has a smile, she's always happy and if I have a bad day shes the first person I see and she just makes my day.”

Natalie Weaver said people like Sophia with special needs and pre-existing conditions could be denied insurance if Republicans win in a Texas courtroom this week. She's continuing her work as an advocate while fighting for her daughters life.

"I'm just honored to be in her presence, dance with her, sing with her,” said Weaver.

So is her younger brother, who in 3rd grade is already teaching us all something about true beauty.

“I think we could learn from her you're beautiful just the way you are if you're different you're still beautiful and that's what you are she's different than others but she has her own way of beauty.”

Natalie Weaver has also started a non-profit called Sophia's Voice to help other people with special needs and chronic illnesses get the care they need.

