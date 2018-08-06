CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Defenders are exposing possible loopholes in a state law that deals with date rape drugs.

A state representative now wants to change the law following our exclusive investigation. NBC Charlotte did some digging and found there is no state law that specifically deals with drugging someone's drink.

The discovery came after a woman said her drink was spiked at Rooftop 210 in the Epicentre.

“It was really scary because I blacked,” Leah McGuirk told NBC Charlotte. “I was definitely roofied; there’s no doubt in my mind.”

However, McGurik said she realized police did not have a clear category for that type of crime.

“It’s not really designed to protect people in the situation I found myself in,” said McGuirk.

The Defenders found a case where someone’s drink was drugged can be prosecuted under another statute, but it’s intended to include crimes like altering a child’s Halloween candy.

NBC Charlotte took the issue to State Representative Chaz Beasley.

“I learned about this issue from your reporting,” Rep. Beasley told NBC Charlotte.

The state representative said new legislation is needed.

“Next year in the long session, when we can bring bills, I plan to bring a bill to update our rape statutes,” said Rep. Beasley.

It would specifically impact cases like Leah McGuirk’s who said she was drugged but not sexually assaulted. However, she said she feels violated from the experience at Rooftop 210 in the Epicentre.

“It was sort of like a nightmare,” she told NBC Charlotte.

The Defenders let her know how the state representative is looking to change the law.

“That’s amazing, that’s ultimately what I want,” she told NBC Charlotte.

“We want to know exactly how much of this is happening; we want to know exactly the best ways to stop it,” Representative Beasley told NBC Charlotte.

“Hearing the representative is going to work to change the law, that’s one of the first rays of hope I’ve seen so far,” said McGuirk.

Representative Beasley said he will be working on a draft of this legislation over the next few months, and he will share that with us when it's ready.

