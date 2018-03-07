CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With summertime in full swing, there's no shortage of events to keep your family busy.
A lot of these events might take you into uptown Charlotte and we all know it can be a challenge to find a parking spot.
"One parking ticket I got was just because the previous person had parked over the line and then, of course, my car was over the line just a little bit and they give me a ticket," said one driver.
The city of Charlotte, on the other hand, makes a ton of money on parking citations. A company called Park It! manages the street parking in uptown. Since the beginning of the 2018 calendar year, they've handed out 17,075 citations for parking violations and collected more than $407,000 in fines.
According to the city, a meter violation is $25, a rush-hour violation will run you $50 and parking within 15 feet of a fire hydrant can cost you up to $100.
The one area to avoid parking is at space number 2234 at 200 West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It's right in front of the 7-Eleven store near Romare Bearden Park.
It's generated the most citations off all the meters this year, bringing in $725 so far this year.
But here is the good news, the meters are free, yes, free on all major holidays.