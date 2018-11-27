CHARLOTTE (WCNC) -- An NBC Charlotte Defenders investigation is revealing major changes to the Charlotte Mecklenburg School District’s policy for volunteers.

The investigation found apparent inconsistencies about who is allowed one on one time with your children.

According to CMS, more than 41,000 volunteers have clearance for “unsupervised access”. That’s despite the superintendent saying earlier this year that adult volunteers should work in pairs.

His message came after a Spanish tutor who was also a volunteer was charged for sexually abusing two young girls.

Police said Ricardo Mata sexually abused two young girls, ages six and seven, last year.

After the Defenders team began pushing CMS for answers, the district made significant changes to their policy.

For example, CMS originally said that parents did not need to sign off on anything for volunteers. However, the policy now says some volunteer activities require parental consent.

According to the district’s website, “unsupervised access” allows volunteers to do things like one on one tutoring or field trip chaperone. With a higher level of clearance, volunteers can drive students unsupervised too.

Initially, CMS told NBC Charlotte the volunteers could participate in any activities without a parents approval. However, generally speaking, victim’s advocates say alone time with children should be strictly limited.

"So you really minimize those isolated one on one situations, and if they are going to occur that they are in a place that are visible, interruptible,” Jane Harmon with Pat’s Place Advocacy Center previously told NBC Charlotte.

The unsupervised clearance appears to be inconsistent with the superintendent’s message. In a letter to parents earlier this year, Clayton Wilcox said adult volunteers should work in pairs.

“When they (child victims) do make a disclosure, it’s often delayed, so it can be weeks months or even years,” Harmon previously said.

The NBC Charlotte Defenders team began asking CMS about the mixed messages. Weeks after our questions, CMS sent a detailed policy, including significant changes.

For example, the policy shows parental consent forms are now required for anyone to be allowed to drive students. For volunteers without driving clearance, the policy says solitary time with students is limited to less than 30 minutes.

“We know exactly who is on campuses and who shouldn’t be,” said Tracy Russ, communications manager for CMS.

According to CMS, there were more than 41,000 active volunteers with unsupervised access as of May of this year.

Another 840 unsupervised volunteers had additional clearance, allowing them to drive students. CMS said they do constant background checks on each and every one of those volunteers.

“If you are a volunteer, you also go through a background check process, those are also updated every night,” Russ told NBC Charlotte.

CMS said they are continuing to review their policy for volunteers and they expect more changes in the future to improve the system.

