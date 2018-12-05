You think 911 will be there when you need it the most. But The Defenders have been investigating flaws in the system for years.

But there's good news; state leaders were recently in Charlotte to talk about some long overdue upgrades.

76 percent of calls to 911 come in on cell phones, no surprise, right? What might surprise you is that older 911 technology makes it tougher to find patients – but that’s about to change.

It sounds downright unbelievable that 911 centers are still using technology that was developed 50 years ago. The executive director for North Carolina’s 911 board, Richard Taylor, said that’s part of the reason it can take a long time to find people.

“Often times, the location data will be a little slow getting there, so they’ll have the voice of the caller but not the location.”

This month, Charlotte-Mecklenburg is expected to be the third county in the state to install a major upgrade. Instead of the 911 center having to locate the caller – the caller’s phone does the work.

Taylor said, “In the new network, the caller will find the appropriate 911 center which makes it so much faster and the response quicker.”

But the system is still not perfect. For three years now, we’ve been investigating and showing you how – depending on where you are – 911 may not be able to find you at all.

Elevation is still an issue. If you’re on the 50th floor – even just the 4th floor inside a building – the technology that can find you there is still a ways off.

We did some digging and found this app called Carbyne – that shows audio and video of a call – and even can even tell your elevation. Right now, Fayette County, Ga. is the only place in the country using it. Taylor said it’s not a great idea and won’t be used in North Carolina.

“When you use an app, you're not coming in on 911 network – don’t know someone is in trouble and depending on 3rd party to get info.”

So 911 will be getting a long overdue upgrade, but it still won’t quite be as modern as it could be. The state is paying the bulk of the bill for these upgrades. The whole country is in the middle of this process.

© 2018 WCNC