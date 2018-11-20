Sumter, SC - (WLTX) This is the time of year where many people are giving thanks for their blessings and today numerous families across the state of South Carolina are doing just that as November 19th is statewide adoption day in South Carolina.

Across four counties, over 60 children were adopted from the foster care system to over 40 families.

In Sumter a forever family was formed when Angela Williams and her husband Jason Williams officially became the adopted parents to 2-year-old C.J Williams.

Williams describes her emotions of the day by saying, "It’s a relief it’s a happiness it’s a joy. It’s just every possible positive word you can think of. We were missing a piece and we needed to complete that piece of our family and our family is complete now."

When Williams and her husband first got married they knew they wanted children but shortly after realized it wasn't an option the natural way, but in December 2017 their lives changed forever.

"When he was brought to us by the workers and they opened that van door seeing him sitting there we just instantly knew that we were whole and we were meant for each other." Williams continues, "He’s been our prayer for many many years and we hope we’re his prayer too. I could give you 30 ways that I’m thankful but I can sum it up with two words…CJ. I’m thankful for him. "

For individuals looking to adopt, the Department of Social Services provides the following tips to prepare for the process:

Attend training to help identify the types of children that would best fit into your family.

• Meet with an adoption specialist for interviews in your home. Submit medical forms and references. Complete your home's fire and sanitation inspections.

• A selection committee matches a child with your family and shares the child's full background and unique needs.

• Meet the child and begin getting to know each other. When the child and your family are ready, the child is placed in your home.

© 2018 WLTX