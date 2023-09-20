The Schiele Museum to unveil its newest exhibit

While the museum has revealed that the exhibit will be a massive creature, it is under wraps until the unveiling.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Schiele Museum of Natural History announced some major updates and said a new exhibit will soon be revealed to the public. Recent updates to the Dino Safari exhibit will also be completed and ready for Mesozoic-era tourists, the museum announced.

After over 20 years in The Schiele’s lobby, the iconic T-rex was dismantled in June to make space for a new attraction. While the museum has revealed that the exhibit will be a massive creature, it is under wraps until the unveiling.

“What is large enough to take the place of the T-rex? The new exhibit is a one-of-a-kind display that will tower over visitors at 18 feet tall and over 30 feet from edge to edge,” Tony Pasour, Assistant Director for Interpretation at The Schiele Museum, said. “And this is just the beginning. Dinosaur fans will be thrilled with what’s to come over the next couple of years.”

Visitors are invited to view the exhibit for the first time at a ticketed adults-only gala, The Age of Giants on September 28. A family-friendly celebration, Dinosaur Day, is planned for September 30 and included with museum admission. T-rex will return to The Schiele in an updated pose that better reflects the latest science as part of a new museum experience slated to open in 2025.

Visitors are encouraged to be part of history in the making when a prehistoric lobby exhibit reveals the future of a museum. Details about The Age of Giants and Dinosaur Day are available online at schielemuseum.org/trex-transformed.

WCNC Charlotte’s Wake Up Charlotte has the latest news and weather from the WCNC Charlotte morning team. Watch all the latest stories from the Wake Up Charlotte morning team in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.





Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart