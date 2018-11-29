The medical examiner said preliminary results indicate a body found in Robeson County is that of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar.

“We are absolutely devastated. I wish we had a different outcome for Hania’s family, for the community, and for the hundreds of law enforcement officers and searchers who put everything they had into finding her alive,” said Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill.

Officials said there was not a person of interest at the time of Wednesday's news conference. They asked for the public to come forward with information by calling 910-272-5871.

“We believe we found Hania, but our work is far from over. We have to find out how she died and who did this to her. We have to bring the person responsible to justice,” said FBI Supervisory Resident Agent Andy de la Rocha.

As football fans in the Queen City know, Mick Mixon is the voice of the Panthers. And he might've just dropped a big hint as to where a new indoor practice facility could be built for the team.

Mixon threw out multiple scenarios, but one comment grabbed the attention of nearly fifty business owners in York County.

"What if I told you that a couple hundred acres somewhere near here is going to be purchased very soon, and a state of the art practice facility with restaurants, shopping, banking, condos, apartments, is going to be built?" Mixon said.

David Tepper has made it clear since he purchased the team that they need a new facility to keep up with other NFL franchises.

The number of Charlotte-Mecklenburg students sharing suicidal thoughts nearly doubled over the last two years, and it's expected to rise again this school year, according to administrators.

District records show CMS completes the equivalent of 17 suicide risk assessments every school day, most recently documenting 3,056 assessments during the 2017-2018 school year. That number is up from 2,118 in 2016-2017 and 1,591 in 2015-2016.

Performed when kids show signs of suicide, the assessments are a chance to evaluate a student's mental health and provide resources, but the district admittedly isn't reaching enough kids.

Student Services Executive Director Dr. Cotrane Penn said the district needs to be assessing tens of thousands of students yearly based on federal data.

"It's still not high enough to capture the number of kids thinking about it," she said. "We are not assessing the vast majority of kids thinking about suicide."

According to Dr. Penn, the most recent federal youth risk behavior survey found 17 percent of Charlotte high schoolers seriously considered attempting suicide over the course of a year. The numbers are even higher for middle schoolers at 23 percent, she said. In both age groups, she said the equivalent of one out of 10 kids said they tried killing themselves.

A Fort Mill family is desperate for support after getting into a life-altering crash on Thanksgiving Day.

While traveling through West Virginia, The Tyler family’s car crashed head first into a tree leaving everyone in the vehicle in critical condition. The oldest sibling, Evan, a student at Winthrop University, wasn’t in the car at the time. Evan is now in charge of taking care of his family. Evan is now living with regret.

“I felt like if I was in the car, I could’ve helped my mom steer or put my arm across my brother and sister.”

To raise money, he’s started a GoFundMe Page along with selling apparel with the #TYLERSTRONG, to honor the strength of his parents and siblings.

Get ready: Your once-a-year chance to save on Target gift cards is this Sunday. On December 2 — and only on December 2 — you can get Target gift cards worth up to $300 for 10 percent off. The deal is available online and in stores. We want to make it clear that this is only for Target gift cards, so for instance, you can't buy a Buffalo Wild Wings gift card for 10 percent off with the deal.

The gift cards purchased during Target's sale can’t be redeemed until 10 a.m. central time Dec. 3 in-store and online.

