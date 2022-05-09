The Stanley, a popular restaurant in Elizabeth, closing this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Stanley, a popular restaurant in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood, will be closing Friday.
Chef Paul Verica, the restaurant's owner, posted the announcement on Facebook. He said it was a tough decision to shut down the restaurant, saying he is leaving the culinary industry behind after three decades.
"For me, it has been a good ride-great and even magical at times-but for me it's time for this ride to come to an end," Verica wrote on the restaurant's Facebook page.
Verica said he plans to take some time off the reassess his next business venture.
"The world is wide open for me, and I plan on exploring it and weighing all my options to see what my next endeavor will be," he wrote. "There are so many concepts and ideas that I have wanted to explore and have not had the opportunity to do so until now."
