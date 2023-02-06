How you can support Black-owned restaurants across the Charlotte area

The festival will feature participating restaurants, carts, food trucks, and vendors from June 2 to June 11.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The much-anticipated Eat Black Charlotte Week kicks off Friday, marking the beginning of a weeklong celebration of Charlotte Black-owned restaurants and food trucks.

The third annual Eat Black Charlotte Food & Culture Festival will feature participating restaurants, carts, food trucks, and vendors offering special deals on select menus and a range of events from June 2 to June 11.

The festival, organized by Eat Black Charlotte in collaboration with The Market at 7th Street and Charlotte Center City Partners, aims to foster a deeper connection between Charlotte's Black-owned food and beverage vendors and the local community.

As part of the festivities, a food truck rally showcasing more than 20 vendors and other family-friendly activities will take place on June 10 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Victoria Yards in Uptown.

Participating vendors will offer exclusive menu specials during their regular operating hours.

This is expected to be a highlight of the festival, bringing together entertainment, and a multitude of food trucks offering delectable options for everyone.

The festival is free to attend, and attendees are encouraged to make purchases from the on-site vendors. To ensure a smooth experience, early access tickets to the June 10 event can be reserved for free through Eventbrite.

2023 Eat Black Charlotte Week participating restaurants:

Crav’n Caribbean

Cuzzo's Cuisine II

Urban Sweets

Snow Your Roll

FUNOHCAKES

Homestyle Kitchn

Upfresh Kitchen Highland Creek

Detour Coffeebar

Renaldo's Culinary Experience

Tattooz & Booz

Jazzy Cheesecakes

Jolof on Wheels

Everybody Eats

Ice Vibes Food Truck & Lounge

The People's Market

Love In Action Cafe

Mojos Famous Hot Dogs

The Jugo Man

BREWTON'’S Café

Mad Dash

Mr. Seafood Charlotte

Sea Hut

Romeo's Vegan Burgers

Boujee Soul Food

JINYA Ramen Bar

Lamberts Cafe

Weathered Souls Brewing Charlotte

Esther Cuisine Kreyol

Queen City Cheesesteaks

For more details and updates on the Eat Black Charlotte Food & Culture Festival, visit the official website.

