How you can support Black-owned restaurants across the Charlotte area

The festival will feature participating restaurants, carts, food trucks, and vendors from June 2 to June 11.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

The much-anticipated Eat Black Charlotte Week kicks off Friday, marking the beginning of a weeklong celebration of Charlotte Black-owned restaurants and food trucks.

The third annual Eat Black Charlotte Food & Culture Festival will feature participating restaurants, carts, food trucks, and vendors offering special deals on select menus and a range of events from June 2 to June 11.

The festival, organized by Eat Black Charlotte in collaboration with The Market at 7th Street and Charlotte Center City Partners, aims to foster a deeper connection between Charlotte's Black-owned food and beverage vendors and the local community. 

As part of the festivities, a food truck rally showcasing more than 20 vendors and other family-friendly activities will take place on June 10 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Victoria Yards in Uptown. 

Participating vendors will offer exclusive menu specials during their regular operating hours.

This is expected to be a highlight of the festival, bringing together entertainment, and a multitude of food trucks offering delectable options for everyone. 

The festival is free to attend, and attendees are encouraged to make purchases from the on-site vendors. To ensure a smooth experience, early access tickets to the June 10 event can be reserved for free through Eventbrite.

2023 Eat Black Charlotte Week participating restaurants: 

  • Crav’n Caribbean
  • Cuzzo's Cuisine II
  • Urban Sweets
  • Snow Your Roll
  • FUNOHCAKES
  • Homestyle Kitchn
  • Upfresh Kitchen Highland Creek
  • Detour Coffeebar
  • Renaldo's Culinary Experience
  • Tattooz & Booz
  • Jazzy Cheesecakes
  • Jolof on Wheels
  • Everybody Eats
  • Ice Vibes Food Truck & Lounge
  • The People's Market
  • Love In Action Cafe
  • Mojos Famous Hot Dogs
  • The Jugo Man
  • BREWTON'’S Café
  • Mad Dash
  • Mr. Seafood Charlotte
  • Sea Hut
  • Romeo's Vegan Burgers
  • Boujee Soul Food
  • JINYA Ramen Bar
  • Lamberts Cafe
  • Weathered Souls Brewing Charlotte
  • Esther Cuisine Kreyol
  • Queen City Cheesesteaks

For more details and updates on the Eat Black Charlotte Food & Culture Festival, visit the official website.

