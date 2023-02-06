How you can support Black-owned restaurants across the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —
The much-anticipated Eat Black Charlotte Week kicks off Friday, marking the beginning of a weeklong celebration of Charlotte Black-owned restaurants and food trucks.
The third annual Eat Black Charlotte Food & Culture Festival will feature participating restaurants, carts, food trucks, and vendors offering special deals on select menus and a range of events from June 2 to June 11.
The festival, organized by Eat Black Charlotte in collaboration with The Market at 7th Street and Charlotte Center City Partners, aims to foster a deeper connection between Charlotte's Black-owned food and beverage vendors and the local community.
As part of the festivities, a food truck rally showcasing more than 20 vendors and other family-friendly activities will take place on June 10 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Victoria Yards in Uptown.
Participating vendors will offer exclusive menu specials during their regular operating hours.
This is expected to be a highlight of the festival, bringing together entertainment, and a multitude of food trucks offering delectable options for everyone.
The festival is free to attend, and attendees are encouraged to make purchases from the on-site vendors. To ensure a smooth experience, early access tickets to the June 10 event can be reserved for free through Eventbrite.
2023 Eat Black Charlotte Week participating restaurants:
- Crav’n Caribbean
- Cuzzo's Cuisine II
- Urban Sweets
- Snow Your Roll
- FUNOHCAKES
- Homestyle Kitchn
- Upfresh Kitchen Highland Creek
- Detour Coffeebar
- Renaldo's Culinary Experience
- Tattooz & Booz
- Jazzy Cheesecakes
- Jolof on Wheels
- Everybody Eats
- Ice Vibes Food Truck & Lounge
- The People's Market
- Love In Action Cafe
- Mojos Famous Hot Dogs
- The Jugo Man
- BREWTON'’S Café
- Mad Dash
- Mr. Seafood Charlotte
- Sea Hut
- Romeo's Vegan Burgers
- Boujee Soul Food
- JINYA Ramen Bar
- Lamberts Cafe
- Weathered Souls Brewing Charlotte
- Esther Cuisine Kreyol
- Queen City Cheesesteaks
For more details and updates on the Eat Black Charlotte Food & Culture Festival, visit the official website.
