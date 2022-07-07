'I didn't know what was happening' | Linville footrace canceled after runners struck by van

Multiple people were hit by a vehicle during a footrace in Linville. One of the runners there described the chaotic scene.

LINVILLE, N.C. — An accident in Linville has left multiple people injured during the first event of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.

Officials say the accident happened around 7 p.m. just as the race known as "The Bear" was scheduled to begin.

A vehicle at the location hit multiple people near the intersection of U.S. 221 and NC Highway 105 in Linville.

Following this incident, organizers decided to cancel the race.

WCNC has reached out to multiple agencies to determine the scope of injuries suffered by those involved. We are awaiting a response on that information.

Jeremy Bush, one of the runners scheduled to participate in the event, talked to WCNC about the events leading up to the incident.

"It was about 10 minutes before the start [of the race]," said Bush. "I looked across the road from me and saw a van veering into a crowd of people and people were scattering."

Bush says a medical crew rushed to the scene as the scene unfolded. He feared that the driver would not stop after the initial impact.

"I didn't know what was happening. My first thought was this was something that we've seen on the news recently with, you know, vehicles, driving into crowds," said Bush. "So I immediately was looking for an escape plan and just didn't seem like the driver was stopping as quickly as he should have."

Bush says the driver exited the van after stopping and appeared to be cooperating with authorities.

"The Bear" is a five-mile footrace that stretches from Linville to Grandfather Mountain. It is the first event of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, which are held until Sunday.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Grandfather Mountain Highland Games organization and family, we are deeply saddened by tonight’s devastating event and extend our condolences to those affected," Grandfather Mountain Highland Games President Steve Quillin said.