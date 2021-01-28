‘There’s no accountability or tracking’ Charlotte neighbors frustrated by ongoing mail delivery delays

Many have complained about loss or undelivered packages and receiving mail that wasn't intended for them.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For months, many say there’s been an issue across Charlotte and nationwide that hasn’t gone away—massive mail delays.

The problem first began around the holiday season and has continued several weeks into the new year. It continues to cause frustrations.

“They’ll show it delivered and then they won’t actually be there-- or maybe they’ll show up a day or two later, or not show up at all,” Dilworth resident Erik Enwall said.

Enwall and his wife have dealt with mix-ups like receiving their neighbors’ mail, as well as issues with missing packages.

“Two different packages from two different online orders that just disappeared and never [have] been delivered,” Jennifer Enwall said.

On Twitter #USPSDelays has started trending with many sharing their mail delivery struggles and frustrations. One of the biggest concerns is those still awaiting stimulus checks or dealing with payment issues regarding bills that haven’t been successfully delivered.

Experts recommend as we approach tax season to file your 2020 returns online instead of by mail to avoid any further delays.

The United States Postal Service shared this statement with WCNC Charlotte’s sister station, NBC Washington, explaining the potential reason behind the mail delays saying in part:

"The Postal Service and all shippers experienced recent delays related to historic volumes of holiday mail while facing unprecedented challenges presented by the pandemic. Our service standards have been returning to normal in most areas and appreciate customers’ patience."