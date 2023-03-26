There's still time to appeal your home revaluation in Gaston County

Applications remain open for people to appeal home revaluations that don't seem to add up.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — It's been about a month since homeowners in Gaston County received their home revaluations. Many are still coming to terms with it, but some say things aren't adding up. But there is still time to fight this through an appeal process.

Aaron Crites and his family are in the growing stage. They moved to Gaston County in 2018. They planted roots and bought a house.

“We can imagine ourselves growing a bigger family here," Crites said. “We both work in charlotte, we wanted to live in charlotte, but couldn’t really afford Charlotte.”

For them, Gastonia was the perfect spot and the perfect price. They bought the house in 2018 for $225,000. In 2020, after refinancing, the value of the house grew and it was appraised at $330,000. Just three years later, the County sent him a letter and said the new revaluation for 2023 sits just over half a million dollars.

The county cited growth and demand as the reason. But Crites said it's a price tag that doesn't make sense.

“If anyone wants to buy a 100-year-old house with old plumbing and old electrical in Gastonia, give me a call," Crites said.

He said while his resale value doubled, he's left with a concern.

“This is the amount we are going to be paying our taxes on,' Crites said.

The Gaston County Tax Office said the new county property tax rate will be set by the board in May.

“We are going to do an appeal," Crites said. "We got an appraisal a couple years ago but I’m not sure they will consider this valid.”

According to the county, Crites isn't alone. More than 5,400 Gaston County residents and business owners submitted appeals. It's almost 2,000 more than the last revaluation in 2019.