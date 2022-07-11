“They're on edge still,” CATS bus drivers want safety to remain a top priority

CATS has added security, periodic patrols on bus routes, and de-escalation training for staff but some employees say it’s not enough.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In less than a month, CEO John Lewis will step down from his position with CATS, the Charlotte transportation service.

The city’s assistant manager will take over the role until there is a permanent replacement. This comes after months of staffing issues, reduced transit service, and concerns of violence CATS employees face on the job.

Moreover, bus operators said they want safety to remain a top priority.

“They're on edge still,” said Nichel Dunlap, a former bus operator.

The shooting death of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera back in February led to several calls for action and for increased safety measures for bus operators. Dunlap organized several of the demonstrations.

“I’ve always been engaged in fighting for worker rights, I’ve always been engaged in making sure that workers in the workplace have a voice,” said Dunlap.

From January 1 to Sept 30 of this year, there have been 12 assaults on bus operators. 55 assaults in total from 2017 to 2021 according to a spokesperson with CATS.

Last month, CMPD arrested Scott Randolph Mayfield for shooting the side of a CATS bus. A passenger was hurt by the impact of the bullet.

In response to all the violence, the agency said it added more security, periodic patrols on bus routes and de-escalation training for staff but some say it’s not enough.

“We have seen the security guards doing their jobs downtown. But far as out on the fields, we need some more help,” said a bus driver who wants to remain anonymous to protect her job.

“One of the operators did comment to me, they say, well, yeah, they're teaching us about de-escalation. But that goes out of the window when you're dealing with someone who's high on drugs. That goes out of the window when you're dealing with someone that has a mental illness,” said Dunlap.

The agency’s spokesperson said they are working on several outreach efforts.

“CATS has also partnered with several agencies to implement outreach efforts at the CTC with the goal of assisting individuals in crisis related to mental health and quality of life, including homelessness. A coalition comprised of CATS security, CMPD, Monarch, Hearts for the Invisible Charlotte Coalition and Center City Partners ambassadors visit the CTC and have successfully identified individuals in crisis and connected them to resources addressing their specific needs. This is an ongoing effort that allows us to help community members in need and make the CTC safer for all who work and visit the center.”

One of the demands by demonstrators was for bulletproof partitions. However, after consulting with experts in the field CATS said found bullet-resistant enclosures not to be feasible.

“It’s disappointing,” said the bus driver. “We have too many people in our fleet not to have protection.”

She adds that anyone who assaults a bus driver should face harsher punishments.

“We have to realize that these little misdemeanors that they're handing out these 30 days off the bus, bans are not working,” she expressed. “They need to know once you assault one of them, you don't have any transportation in the city.”

Lewis’ last day is November 30 and assistant city manager Brent Cagle will serve in the interim until the city finds a new CEO.

Dunlap said he has his hands full and hopes he comes in with a plan to improve conditions for staff.