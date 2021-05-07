Thieves stealing flowers from Charlotte-area neighborhoods

Homeowners from Gastonia to Southwest Charlotte report flowers being stolen from neighborhood front entrances and people's yards.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Homeowners in the Charlotte region are perplexed by a blooming crime trend involving flowers being stolen from people's yards.

Sandra Doring said she was surprised about the response she received on the Nextdoor app after she posted a photo of flowers missing from the entrance sign to her Gastonia neighborhood.

She said the way they were taken out was too clean for an animal to have done it, and the flower bed on the other side of the sign remain untouched.

"I just shake my head. I can't fathom it," Doring said. "I don't understand why somebody would steal somebody else's flowers, so blatant too! Just go ahead and take them."

Other neighbors who commented on her Nextdoor post said thieves stole flowers from their yards.

In Southwest Charlotte, a woman told WCNC Charlotte someone yanked flowers from her garden and two of her neighbors' yards earlier this week.

Neither the woman nor Doring had any idea who or why someone would steal flowers.

"It's a little disturbing that so many people had the same thing happen to them," Doring said. "If it doesn't belong to you, don't take it. That's what I've always taught my kids."