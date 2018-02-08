CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Using just two photos, the Greater Charlotte SPCA has highlighted the importance of fostering.
Greater Charlotte took to their Instagram page to post two photos of their rescue pup, Kahlilo. In the first photo, Kahlilo is slumped beside a wall with her head down. Clearly in distress.
Look at this photo. Now look to the right. Look back at the first photo. - These photos were taken less than 1 week apart. The only difference is the first was taken at the shelter and the second taken in a foster home. JUST LOOK AT THAT GLOW UP! - Kahlilo was in a great foster home but unfortunately she didn't get along with the foster homes personal dog. She needs a home without large dogs and structure. She is currently in boarding. So the happy pup you saw in the second photo? Well she's going back to her sad self bc she feels like she is being abandoned once again. - I am calling in YOU! Yes, you! The person who has the space and the extra love for her! She is house broken and crate trained. Just needs a little structure. Please consider fostering this cutie! I would if I wasn't about to have about 10 little puppies born any day!
A post shared by Greater Charlotte SPCA (@charlottespca) on
The second photo, however, paints a different picture. This dog is outside and happy, grinning from ear to ear.
"Kahlilo was in a great foster home but unfortunately she didn't get along with the foster homes personal dog," Greater Charlotte wrote. "She needs a home without large dogs and structure. She is currently in boarding. So the happy pup you saw in the second photo? Well she's going back to her sad self bc she feels like she is being abandoned once again."
If you have room for Kahlilo, please consider taking her in. You can learn more about fostering at Greater Charlotte SPCA.
Click here for more information about the Greater Charlotte SPCA.