'My family always comes first' | Charlotte nonprofit allowing young Latina women reach college potential

This Charlotte nonprofit shows Latina girls a world many of them never thought was possible.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to a Charlotte nonprofit, only around 21% of Latina women (in 2021) in this country have a college degree. That same nonprofit is now on a mission to change that, seeking solutions for more than a decade.

The program is called Circle De Luz. They take girls in middle school where many times college wasn’t even on their radar and show them how to make it happen.

Growing up, Angelica Cabrera Paulino was often responsible for her younger siblings and knew after high school she was expected to work.

"My first idea was to get a job and help support my family because family always comes first," Paulino said.

College wasn't even on her radar. No one in her family ever brought it up. It wasn’t until she was hand-picked to be a part of Circle de Luz that college crossed her mind.

Circle de Luz, in English, means “circle of light.” It's a Charlotte nonprofit focused on sending Latina girls to college. They’re usually the first in their family to do so.

According to Jocelyn Negron-Rios, the board co-chair of Circle De Luz, one in five Latinas does not graduate high school and only 21% graduated college.

The non-profit aims at teaming girls with mentors throughout middle and high school showing them around the community beyond what they typically know. They will walk them through the college application process and everything from taking the ACTs and SATs to financial aid.

"I think it is a pathway to open up what’s possible and for our community that’s not always an option," Negron-Rios said.

*Editor's note: The graph above reflects numbers from a 2018 study

The program is working. Since founder, Rosie Molinary, started it 14 years ago, she said 100% of the girls in Circle de Luz have graduated high school and 75% have completed secondary education.

"We know that access to education directly correlates with upward mobility in marginalized communities and has a profound impact on economic development," Negron-Rios said.

Paulino is now a sophomore at UNCG.

"Before Circle de Luz I didn’t have real support. The women behind the program really pushed me into the college world," she said.

"It’s incredible to look at these young women- to see who they’ve become and who they’re still becoming," Negron-Rios added.

Circle de Luz also provides college scholarships to the girls and stays in touch with them even during and after college.

