CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Using just two photos, the Greater Charlotte SPCA has highlighted the importance of fostering.

Greater Charlotte took to their Instagram page to post two photos of their rescue pup, Kahlilo. In the first photo, Kahlilo is slumped beside a wall with her head down. Clearly in distress.

The second photo, however, paints a different picture. This dog is outside and happy, grinning from ear to ear.

"Kahlilo was in a great foster home but unfortunately she didn't get along with the foster homes personal dog," Greater Charlotte wrote. "She needs a home without large dogs and structure. She is currently in boarding. So the happy pup you saw in the second photo? Well she's going back to her sad self bc she feels like she is being abandoned once again."

If you have room for Kahlilo, please consider taking her in. You can learn more about fostering at Greater Charlotte SPCA.

