CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Before we get to Black Friday, we must first eat our turkey, enjoy a slice of pumpkin pie and celebrate Thanksgiving.

And what better way than the 71st annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade in uptown? One of the Queen City's most closely held traditions, the parade dates back to 1947 and only gets better every year.

This year's parade will be no exception, featuring 17 floats and more than a dozen marching bands. Among those floats will be a commemoration of Charlotte's 258th anniversary. The city's skyline will be featured using buildings that were once a part of the old scoreboard at Spectrum Center, such as Fifth Third Bank, the Westin hotel and Bank of America corporate headquarters.

Here's a list of the road closures ahead of the parade:

Tuesday, November 20

Tryon Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Stonewall Street: Tuesday, November 20 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, November 22 at 8 p.m.

Levine Avenue of the Arts between Church and Tryon streets: Tuesday, November 20 at 6 p.m. until Thursday, November 22 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, November 21

Tryon Street between 9th and 11th streets, including side streets: Wednesday, November 21 at 6 p.m. until Thursday, November 22 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, November 22

Tryon Street between Morehead and 11th streets, including side streets: Thursday, November 22 at 8 a.m. until Thursday, November 22 at 2 p.m.

