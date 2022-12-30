Thousands of socks helping homeless people find comfort this winter

The unlikely partnership aims to keep the homeless a little warmer this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A clean pair of socks can be taken for granted these days. As humble as they are, they are critical for warmth.

For those who are homeless and outside a majority of the time, it's a need that sometimes goes unmet.

That's where Boardroom Socks comes in. CEO Nathan James decided that he could gather thousands of slightly flawed socks to donate to Roof Above, a homeless outreach organization that serves more than 1,000 people per day.

It was a perfect match.

James so far has donated more than 2,500 pairs to Roof Above's Day Services Center on North College Street. It's a basic need that both organizations really want to be able to answer consistently.

Donations are always welcome but Roof Above is always looking for the opportunity to house the men they serve. They understand that's the ultimate solution, but a pair of socks gets them one step closer to that goal.

With any goal though, you have to start small.

Randall Hitt, vice president of unsheltered services for Roof Above, believes that people sometimes can't appreciate how important a good, clean pair of socks are. He knows they can be the difference for a person to move forward.

"When you're constantly hearing no or not right now, it can be a huge win when one of our clients can get a pair of socks," Hitt said.

Donations to Roof Above can be made online.