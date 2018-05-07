CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is currently looking for a 25-year-old man believed to be in danger.

According to police, Sam Davis was last seen leaving a home carrying a mini skateboard with green wheels, which he uses for transportation.

Police said he missed important family events and is not contacting family members that he usually contacts. Davis is believed to be in danger due to statements made by family and friends, police report.

Davis' mother has taken to Facebook in the hopes that someone will know where her son is.

"Each day I put one foot in front of the other. I breathe and sometimes I eat. Some days it feels as if I also take a million steps backward. But, with each day I get stronger and my strength and love for my son will help to bring him home," Carol Meja wrote.

More than a thousand people have joined the search to find the missing 25-year-old Charlotte man. Many have been posting photos and links to the NBC Charlotte Facebook and Twitter page.

"I had a premonition on June 27th, 2018 that Sam was in danger. I messaged him and asked him if he was ok," Meja wrote. "He said he was and that he loved me. I told him I loved him too. Two days later he was gone. Disappeared into thin air. Someone knows where he is and what happened. They might even be reading this. If anyone knows anything at all I am begging you to do the right thing and contact the police or send us a message,"

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sam Davis is asked to call 911 immediately. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit their website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. Detective J. Gaskin is the lead detective in this case and can be reached at 704-353-0890.

