Thousands without power in the Carolinas Sunday

Over 2,000 Duke Energy customers were without power as of 6:30 a.m. in the Charlotte area, including over 500 in south Charlotte.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands are without power in the Carolinas Sunday, including roughly 2,000 Duke Energy customers in the Charlotte area, officials said.

According to Duke Energy's outage map, over 2,000 customers were without power as of 7 a.m. in the Charlotte area, including over 500 in south Charlotte.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Duke Energy about what caused the outages and what time they expect power to be restored.

Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts