Thousands without power in south Charlotte ahead of strong winds, Duke Energy map shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 4,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in south Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

According to Duke Energy's outage map, the outage was first reported around 10:30 a.m. in the area near E. Arrowood Road and Nations Ford Road.

The cause of the outage is still unknown. Officials said power is expected to be restored around 1:45 p.m.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Duke Energy to find out what caused the outage.

The Charlotte area is currently being impacted by storms, and strong winds are expected to impact the area later on Saturday.

These types of winds will bring down some branches and trees, which then could result in scattered power outages.

Also, items like tents, trampolines, and other temporary structures must be secured very well or taken down to avoid being blown away. Also, due to the dry air behind the front combined with the wind, the fire danger will be very high heading into Saturday afternoon and early Sunday.

