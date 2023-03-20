Three arrested for women's death in Union County

Alison Thomas, of Union County, was found dead in Jackson County, North Carolina. Three people have been arrested for her death.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Over a month after a woman was reported missing in Union County, three people have been arrested for her death.

On Monday, the Union County Sheriff's Office announced that Michael Kasminoff, 51, Brandon Kisiah, 27, and Amanda Griffin, 42, were arrested for the death of Alison Thomas, 37.

Thomas was reported missing on Feb. 17. Family members told authorities she was last seen on Feb. 13.

On March 9, Thomas was found dead in Jackson County. Authorities labeled Thomas's death as a homicide.

Kasminoff is facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Kasminoff is currently in the Chesterfield County, S.C. detention center awaiting extradition to Union County.

Griffin and Kisiah are charged with conspiracy to commit murder. The conditions of their bonds have not been set at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff's Office at (704) 283-3789.

