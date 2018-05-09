CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD arrested three suspects in connection with a December 2017 murder that took the life of 23-year-old Kenneth Bernard Edwards.

Calvin Vance, 24, Naytrone Adams, 20 and Tobias Partlow, 24, have all been arrested and charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit a robbery with a dangerous weapon.

All three are currently being interviewed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a Homicide Unit Detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

